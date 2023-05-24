The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers say sheep and goat tags should cost no more than $1

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
May 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producers, buyers and agents at Dubbo saleyard (clockwise) Scott Purseglove, Ross Plasto, Shane Russell, John Cain, Andrew Gordon, Glen Peterson, Paul Besgrove, Martin Simmons, Brian Schloeffel and Andrew Wall.
Producers, buyers and agents at Dubbo saleyard (clockwise) Scott Purseglove, Ross Plasto, Shane Russell, John Cain, Andrew Gordon, Glen Peterson, Paul Besgrove, Martin Simmons, Brian Schloeffel and Andrew Wall.

Not much has changed in nine months - just ask producers, buyers and agents at Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.