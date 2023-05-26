Mick Keogh to remain as ACCC deputy chair for another five years

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has announced he will reappoint Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Mick Keogh for a further five years, starting from May 30, 2023.
ACCC chair Gina Cass Gottlieb has warmly welcomed the announcement, Mr Keogh having joined the ACCC as a part-time commissioner in February 2016 and then appointed to deputy chair in 2018 with particular responsibility for the ACCC's work in small business and agriculture.
"Mick's contributions have been critical to much of the ACCC's work during the past seven years, including our Murray-Darling Basin water trading inquiry, our agriculture-focused market studies, and our activities in competition exemptions, mergers, product safety and enforcement," Ms Cass-Gottlieb said.
"Mick is well-known to the agricultural and small business sectors and has a deep understanding of the issues impacting them.
"It is excellent news that we will continue to have the benefit of Mick's knowledge and expertise for a further term, particularly as we take on our new role as water market conduct regulator for the Murray-Darling Basin."
Before his appointment to the ACCC Mr Keogh had more than 30 years' experience in agricultural policy and research, including 15 years as executive director of the Australian Farm Institute, an independent policy institute that conducted research into issues of importance to Australian agriculture and regional Australia.
In 2015 he was awarded the Order of Australia medal for his services to agriculture.
The ACCC has a chair, two deputy chairs, and four commissioners.
Catriona Lowe is the second deputy chair and was appointed by the Governor General to the position of ACCC , also for a five-year term, on January 27, 2023.
The National Farmers Federation welcomed the reappointment of Mick Keogh as deputy chair, having said in a statement that he had played a key role as a strong advocate for Australian farmers and small businesses, ensuring they were fairly treated under Australian competition law.
"The work of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and its Agriculture Unit is vitally important in ensuring fair commercial dealings for farmers in line with competitive markets," the organisation said in a statement.
"They play a critical role in monitoring and enforcing appropriate competition in Australia's agricultural markets."
Editor at The Land
