The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Mick Keogh to remain as ACCC deputy chair for another five years

Andrew Norris
By Andrew Norris
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Keogh, pictured here at a past ABARES conference, has been reappointed as ACCC deputy chair for a futher five years by Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Photo: File
Mick Keogh, pictured here at a past ABARES conference, has been reappointed as ACCC deputy chair for a futher five years by Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Photo: File

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has announced he will reappoint Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair Mick Keogh for a further five years, starting from May 30, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Norris

Andrew Norris

Editor

Editor at The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.