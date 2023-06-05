QUALITY was key to the better prices achieved during the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday.
A total of 1209 head were yarded which attracted buyers from the local area and interstate.
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company agent Tim Mackay said the yearling steers exceeded his expectations by $20 to $50 a head.
"The prospect of rain definitely helped and encouraged people to buy a few young cattle," he said.
"An online buyer from Elders in Bendigo, Victoria, put a good floor in the market and was strong on the Angus steers.
"The quality of the cows with calves weren't as good as previous sales hence the lower price this month."
Weaner steers sold from $800 to a top of $1100, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $650 to $1000.
Yearling steers sold from $1100 to $1425 and yearling heifers ranged from $1000 to $1100.
Cows with calves sold for $1060 to $2150 and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows sold for $1000 to $1580.
AWN Langlands Hanlon agent Geoff Rice, Parkes, said the market was certainly stronger than last month's store sale and he attributed some of that to the better bred lines of cattle offered.
The top price yearling steers at $1425 was for 19 Angus steers, 371 kilograms, from RG and C Fitzgerald, Mullaley. The same vendor also sold a pen of 14 Angus heifers, 358kg, for $1035.
Bungarra Partnership, sold 16 Angus-cross yearling heifers weighing 369kg for $1100.
Ellis Pastoral, Forbes, sold nine 669kg Angus-cross cows and their third and fourth calves for $1875 a unit. The pen was bought by Ken and Georgie Manton, Clarinda, Wangaratta, Victoria. The same vendor sold 13 686kg Angus cows for $1500.
Logan Ryan, Parkes, sold 10 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows, 584kg, for $1400 as well as three Angus cows with their first calves, 410kg, for $1360.
The Manwaring family, Condobolin, sold a pen of 18 Droughtmaster cows, 547kg, for $1025.
Burnawood Pastoral Company, Parkes, sold 107 Angus-cross mixed-sex weaners with Mount Pleasant blood, for a top of $1200.
In other breeds, Leanne Smith, sold five Speckle Park steers, 331kg, for $1090 and one heifer, 290kg, for $750.
David and Lyn Hooper, Forbes, sold nine Hereford steers, 335kg, for $1060.
Tony Mooney, Condobolin, sold a pen of 13 Charolais cows, 702kg, for $1300.
R and D Moncrieff, West Wyalong, sold five PTIC Shorthorn cows, 585kg, for $1380 as well as five Shorthorn cows with calves, 502kg, for $1560.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
