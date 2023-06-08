Pollies just communicate the detail, it's that simple

When it comes to announcing a new sports ground in Sydney every politician and their auntie is on the oval posing for the cameras.
When it comes to providing information about government decisions that impact primary producers' farming operations, there is just radio silence.
And none more so than on 2023's flagship issues - biosecurity and electronic identification (eID) tags for sheep and goats.
There was a big song and dance prior to the election about the funding NSW Labor would provide for an independent biosecurity commission that will be headed by a new biosecurity commissioner, yet another commissioner (something the Coalition loved to adopt every time something got tricky).
But there is nothing in the fine print about costs - and we're a year on and still waiting.
That's not all on Labor. The Coalition had a massive part to play in this delay of information ahead of losing government. It comes as the South Australian government was finally expected to announce it's funding contribution at the time of print (see p12).
Just weeks into the new job, Labor's Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said she would "spruik" the $23.1 billion portfolio she has been given and would be "getting out and about all the time" (The Land April 13).
But if her social media is anything to go by (six posts since then) she has been to Sydney Royal, Coffs Harbour and Orange - hardly the state's agricultural heartland.
This week she finally visited with eID stakeholders in Broken Hill for the first time since her government was elected.
This is in stark contrast to her fellow Labor counterpart, Federal Ag Minister Murray Watt, who has hit the ground running over the new biosecurity levy.
It's this very Sydney-centric way of doing business that leaves producers with a sour taste especially when it comes to the critical details surrounding a seismic change to one of the state's major ag sectors.
Producers are under the impression they will end up with eID one way or another, but there is a classic problem of the devil being in the detail.
There's a pretty simple solution to the current woes. First open up the line of communication and listen to grass roots stakeholders.
Deliver outcomes so producers can get on with the job.
NSW Labor you promised the bush you would be there to fight for them, so just turn up, and do it.
