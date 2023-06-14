The Land
Dubbo National Shorthorn sale sets new record

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
June 14 2023 - 8:00pm
Vendors Trent and Janelle Johnstone, Ronelle Park, Lyndhurst, buyers Andrea, Peter and Lachlan Falls, Malton Shorthorns, Finley, with James Brown, Ray White, and Ryan Bajada, Elders.
Ronelle Park has set a new record for the Shorthorn breed, with the national sale at Dubbo bringing a top price of $106,000.

