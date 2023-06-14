Ronelle Park has set a new record for the Shorthorn breed, with the national sale at Dubbo bringing a top price of $106,000.
The sale offered 115 bulls and sold 90 to an average price of $10,744.
The 850 kilogram Ronelle Park Slurpie S29, by Ronelle Park Quantum Q73 out of Ronelle Park Wisteria N30, a descendent of Spry's Global Demand G001, was purchased by the Falls family of Malton Shorthorns, Finley.
The bull recorded fat scans of 18 and 10 millimetres on the rump and rib and a 130 square centimetre eye muscle area.
The sale catalogue noted that Ronelle Park considered keeping the bull given his quality.
The grand champion bull, Southern Cross Smokin Joe S208, offered by Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, was the second top-priced bull, selling for $28,000 to Cantaur Park, Clermont, Qld.
Glengyron Sargent S12, offered by Glengyron, Newlyn, Vic, sold for $26,000 to Norland Pastoral Co, Moree.
Trojan Sidestep S21, from vendor Trojan Shorthorns, Lyndhurst, was bought for $20,000 by R.L. and A.H. Rollinson, Jerilderie.
The same buyers also purchased Ronelle Park Snow Storm for $19,000.
Tataila Superboy S12, offered by the Ham Family Shorthorns, Moama, sold for $19,000 to H.G. Thompson Sons, while Tataila Salt S10 was bought by E.M. and S.A. Friend for $15,000.
Warraberry Specialist S79, Warraberry Shorthorns, Parkes, was bought by North Eastern Shorthorns for $18,000.
Liberty Shorthorns, Toodyay, WA, sold Liberty Thunderbolt T12 for $18,000 to the judge of the show, Lincoln Job, Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald, Qld.
Leeds Shorthorns, Jerilderie, sold Leeds King Kong S18 for $17,000 to Gobothery, Forbes.
Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo, sold Polldale Sample S76 for $16,000 through Nutrien Dubbo, while Nagol Park Shorthorns, Gidley, sold Nagol Park TS Spice S107 to P.B. McKeering, also for $16,000.
Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, sold Kamilaroi Sundown S36 for $15,000 to C.L. and G.J. Watt.
Nabiac Springsteen, offered by Lane and Cody Evans of Nabiac Shorthorns, Tamworth, was purchased by M.D. and C.V. Lefevre, Tas, for $14,000.
Yanco Sperman S32, from vendor Yanco Agricultural High School, Yanco, sold to Merotherie Pastoral Company, Dunedoo, for $13,000.
In the females, 14 of 19 lots sold to an equal top-price of $18,000 and an $8250 average.
Ashley and Jayne Morris, AJM Shorthorns, Young, sold AJM Cherry T110 to Nicole and Tony Starr, Bowning, while Southern Cross Shorthorns sold Southern Cross Ann S229 to Outback Shorthorns, Culcairn.
Outback Shorthorns also sold Outback Ann TO32 to the Tippet family, Glengyron, Newlyn, Vic, For $13,000, along with Outback Cherry TO37 for $10,000 to Lone Pine Shorthorns.
Nagol Park PW Romance sold for $10,000 to Mathew Walker.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Ray White GTSM and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Lincoln McKinley, Ryan Bajada and James Brown were the auctioneers.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
