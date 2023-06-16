The 64th National Shorthorn show at Dubbo drew large numbers of bulls and females, with judge Lincoln Job, Marellan Shorthorns, Emerald, Qld, noting very high quality across all classes.
The champion unled bull went to Leeds Koolie S23, exhibited by Leeds Shorthorns, Jerilderie, ahead of stablemate Leeds Kabul S3.
Ronelle Park Slurpie, exhibited by Ronelle Park, Lyndhurst, was awarded champion junior bull with Liberty Thunderbolt T12, Liberty Shorthorns, Toodyay, WA, in reserve.
In the senior bulls, Southern Cross Smokin Joe S208 took out champion with the reserve going to Caskieben Quantum S08, exhibited by Caskieben Shorthorns, Carisbrook, Vic.
Southern Cross Smokin Joe went on to win grand champion bull, with Ronelle Park Slurpie awarded reserve.
Mr Job said Southern Cross Smokin Joe was a magnificent doing bull that "looks like a prop and walks like a winger."
"That's quite a hard combination to get together, such magnificent structural correctness but with a lot of power," he said.
"Not the biggest bull in the world but just right, and his progeny will fit so many different markets.
"That rumen capacity - his progeny looks like it will really thrive in hard seasons and that's something that is pretty close to me in my breeding."
AJM Cherry T110, exhibited by Ash and Jayne Morris, AJM, Young, was awarded grand champion female, ahead of Southern Cross Ann S229, exhibited by Southern Cross Shorthorns, Purlewaugh, in reserve.
"I think this event people really want to bring out their best females to showcase their herds and really encourage that trade in females," Mr Job said.
"I was very impressed with the commercial application and relevance of the females.
"The grand champion female, (she's a) middle of the road female that looks like she'll be here in 10 years time.
"Just really easy doing, enough carcase, plenty of femininity and the structural integrity was outstanding.
"With a moderate maturity and her doing ability, that indicates to me she'll have a lot of longevity and the front end on her looks to me like she'll be an elite breeding female as well."
The Lambell McKinnon Trophy for the champion breeder of three bulls went to Kingsley Vale Shorthorns.
The John Armstrong Perpetual Trophy for the most successful exhibitor was awarded to Gillian Leeds, Leeds Shorthorns, while the Lugsdin Memorial award for the best parader was won by Yasmin Jones, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth.
Logan Manwarring of Malleevale, Condobolin, was awarded the Tony Fountain Memorial Trophy Encouragement Award, which recognised a next generation breeder who had shown dedication and commitment to the Shorthorn breed.
The John Horne Memorial Trophy, which was awarded for the top price bull at auction, went to Ronelle Park.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
