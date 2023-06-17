Organisers were "ecstatic" with the number of entries at the NSW Dorset Championships in Cowra, which saw 17 studs compete over two days.
Judge Garry Armstrong, of Armdale Park, Marrar, said the quality across the competition was excellent.
In the Dorset Horns, long-time exhibitor Kei-Vale Dorset Horns stud, Boorowa, won the champion and reserve for the ewes and rams.
In the junior rams, Andbo Poll Dorset stud, Crookwell, was awarded champion with Abelene Park, Woolomin, winning reserve.
Abelene went on to with both champion and reserve intermediate ram, while Springwaters Poll Dorset stud, Boorowa, also had a double in the senior rams.
The senior champion ram, Springwaters 85, won grand champion before going on to win supreme exhibit. Springwaters 85 also won the overall performance ram.
Stud principal Dane Rowley said the ram was an April-born twin ram by the homebred Goldie SW200627, which sold for $20,000 to Redline stud, West Wyalong, in 2021.
"He's pretty much been a bit of a standout ram in what's been a really good of a contemporary of rams," he said.
"He's come from a line where he's the best every time there's been a son before him, it's a really strong bloodline of ours."
It was the ram's first show and he was now headed to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show at Bendigo in July, he said.
Mr Rowley said he was still deciding whether the ram would be retained or sold in the on-property sale later in the year and used instead for artificial insemination.
"We really concentrate on a very strong program with our breeding and we're very selective when we bring blood in," he said.
"It's all consistency and even type, just a moderate-framed sheep with as much thickness and meat and bone and as early maturing as we can."
In the ewes, Rene Poll Dorset Stud was awarded champion ewe ahead of Finley High School in reserve.
Rene stud principal Scott Mitchell said they brought five rams and five ewes and each animal won a ribbon.
Mr Mitchell said it was the first time in several years that the stud had gone home with a champion sash.
He thought the champion ewe was a standout during show preparations, he said.
"I ran her in eight days ago and shore her for the show," he said.
"She blew me away when I got the wool off her, I thought 'geez, we've got something here'."
The ewe was by a sire the stud bred in 2019 but did not get to compete due to COVID disrupting the 2020 show season.
"He was one of our better rams," Mr Mitchell said.
"We didn't get to show him but it was good for us because we got to keep our better rams and they've bred really well for us."
The sire had a good showing bloodline and was descended from a ram the stud purchased from Tasmania for $10,000 in 2015.
"It's very pleasing to see - you started way back then and thought you saw something in a ram that might do something for your stud," he said.
"He has bred very well for us, we're going to try and keep that line going."
Hillden Poll Dorsets, Bannister, also had a good day at the office, winning the most successful exhibitor, the highest strike rate, and the NSW mixed pair of the year.
Finley High School was recognised as the most successful school exhibitor.
The highest placed ewe lamb for the region went to Ridgehaven, Cudal, while Valley Vista Poll Dorsets, Coolac, was awarded the highest placed ram lamb for the region.
Narlisa Cooper, of Ashcharmoo Poll Dorsets, Marulan, was recognised as the member of the year.
READ MORE:
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.