The Land
NSW Poll Dorset championships sees Andbo return after eight years

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
Updated June 20 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
Georja and Andrew Seaman, Andbo Poll Dorsets, Crookwell, with the junior champion ram.
Georja and Andrew Seaman, Andbo Poll Dorsets, Crookwell, with the junior champion ram.

Andbo stud has returned with a bang after an eight-year hiatus from the NSW Poll Dorset championships.

