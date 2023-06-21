The 2023 Westrac Cobar Cup over 1700m was won by the Connie Greig trained Gossip.
The seven-year-old brown mare was ridden by stable jockey Ken Dunbar.
READ MORE:
The Dubbo trainer has now won six Cobar Cups, this impressive feat includes the 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 Westrac Cobar Cup's as well as the 2020 and 2022 DJW and Wells Construction Cobar Picnic Cups.
The 2020 Westrac Cup was won by Nyngan trainer, Rodney Robb, while the 2021 Picnic Cup meeting was abandoned.
Pictures by Samantha Thompson.
