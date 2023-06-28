As dry conditions start to set in there are around 57,000 head of livestock using the travelling stock reserves (TSR) under short-term permits.
Currently, there are more than 7500 active permits being managed by regional TSR teams across the state, of those 4500 are stock permits, while around 3000 are reserve-use permits for apiary.
This does not include livestock being managed under longer-term permits, which allow landholders to use TSRs as part of their wider grazing rotations.
TSR acting business partner Sam Hand said the reserves were managed by locally and regionally based TSR management teams across the multiple Local Land Services (LLS) regions.
"When conditions begin to deteriorate and grass for grazing and water availability decline, regional TSR teams are well placed to determine whether TSRs are suitable for livestock grazing and can discuss what options are available for drovers," Mr Hand said.
"Sometimes decisions need to be made to restrict access to TSRs to ensure they remain in a healthy condition and to maintain the long-term viability of the network.
"Regional TSR teams regularly assess the condition of reserves for groundcover, feed and water availability to determine whether reserves are suitable for livestock grazing."
When asked what funding was allocated to TSRs, Mr Hand said revenue generated from permits supported the management of the network, including routine maintenance and compliance.
He added that LLS also sought collaborative funding opportunities, such as grants, to fund additional projects on TSRs such as riparian protection, weed control and biodiversity conservation activities.
"While TSRs still play an important role in the moving and grazing of stock around the state, use for this has declined over time, largely in response to the increased availability of trucks to transport stock," he said.
Mr Hand said TSRs have been used for a range of other uses including biodiversity conservation, Aboriginal cultural heritage and recreation.
There are more than 6500 TSRs on Crown land in NSW, covering an area of more than two million hectares. LLS is responsible for managing approximately 30 per cent (530,000ha).
Meanwhile, Northern Tablelands LLS has boosted the ecological value of several TSRs including the planting of 800 trees and shrubs from the Ribbon Gum Endangered Ecological Community in two TSRs along the Guyra-Ebor Road.
It has also sprayed invasive mimosa bush over 820ha of TSR near Yetman along the McIntyre River.
