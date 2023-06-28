The Land
Travelling Stock Reserves sees 57,000 head on short-term permits

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
June 28 2023 - 4:00pm
There are more and more livestock on the travelling stock reserves due to dry conditions. Picture by Stephen Burns.
There are more and more livestock on the travelling stock reserves due to dry conditions. Picture by Stephen Burns.

As dry conditions start to set in there are around 57,000 head of livestock using the travelling stock reserves (TSR) under short-term permits.

