There is just 11.5 kilometres between NSW and the detection of what has been described as an aggressive pest that is on the move towards our state.
Red imported fire ants have recently been detected at Mermaid Waters in Queensland, just 11.5km north of the border and nests have been found at Mudgeeraba, Carrara, Worongary, and Innisplain, all within 18km of NSW.
The ants, which were were first detected in Australia in south-east Queensland in 2001, can damage agricultural equipment, sting people causing allergic reactions, kill native plants and animals as well as damage ecosystems.
That is why the NSW government is now spending an additional $80 million to protect the state from the red imported fire ants.
NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin said the funding was an excellent example of the resources government was stepping up to manage the increased biosecurity threats.
"We look forward to improved and planned strategy to manage biosecurity because we are continually losing the battle one, two or three pests a month," Mr Martin said.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said containing the spread of fire ants would provide an estimated economic benefit of more than $1 billion per year in avoided costs and impacts.
"It is important to keep NSW free from red imported fire ants, because if they become established in NSW, it will have a huge impact on the way we live our lives and could affect our export markets and ability to trade," Ms Moriarty said.
She said the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) was working closely with councils in the north-east of the state and Queensland to alert locals to be on the lookout for red imported fire ants.
"NSW DPI has enacted a fire ant surveillance program and is ready to respond if the fire ants are found, however, we also need the support of the community to spot their march and be on the lookout for them," she said.
Fire ants are dark reddish-brown with a darker black-brown abdomen and from two to six millimetres long, and while they can look similar to other ants, their nests are distinctive with mounds of loose, crumbly or fluffy looking soil with a honeycomb appearance.
They can be found i sunny open areas, including lawns, parks, school grounds, sports fields, golf courses, gardens, foreshores, paddocks, disturbed soil and roadsides.
