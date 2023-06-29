The Land
NSW government spends $80 million to protect state against red imported fire ants

Samantha Townsend
Samantha Townsend
June 29 2023 - 11:00am
The NSW government will spend $80 million to protect NSW against red imported fire ants. Picture by Department of Regional NSW.
The NSW government will spend $80 million to protect NSW against red imported fire ants. Picture by Department of Regional NSW.

There is just 11.5 kilometres between NSW and the detection of what has been described as an aggressive pest that is on the move towards our state.

