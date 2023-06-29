The Land
The FutureAg Expo will launch at Melbourne Royal in April 2024

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
June 30 2023 - 5:00am
Fresh Melbourne event focuses on future-proofing agriculture
A new three-day trades event is aiming to help alleviate labour shortages and show farmers the latest in technology.

