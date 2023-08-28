After entering the show ring for the first time in seven years, success has followed Truro Whiteface once more to its 15th annual on-property spring sale where a bull sold for six figures.
With fierce bidding from stud breeders, Truro Sherlock S188 was knocked down to Merawah Poll Herefords, Boggabilla, Hunter Lakes Poll Herefords, Richmond Lakes, and Tenaru Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi, Queensland for $130,000.
Truro Sherlock S188, by Yalgoo Peacemaker P032 and out of Truro Daffodil M066 weighed 1105 kilograms with a raw data scan of 145 square centimetres for eye muscle area, 6.6 per cent for intramuscular fat, 19 centimetres for P8 fat, 13 millimetres for rib fat and 45cm for scrotal circumference.
The 24-month-old bull also displayed Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of +57 for carcass weight, -3.0 for gestation length, +18 for milk as well as +37 for 200-day growth, +64 for 400-day growth and +90 for 600-day growth.
Following his success at Sydney Royal, Ekka and the Taroom show earlier this year, Truro Whiteface co-prinicpal Scott Hann said Truro Sherlock S188 simply loves being shown.
"He is a one in a million bull who has gotten a lot of coverage, and you can't buy ribbons," he said.
"A bull that stands up well like Sherlock is structurally correct, and that is the number one foundation of everything we do.
"He is the right type with fantastic growth, but he is also a proud bull with a lot of presence who just strikes people when they see him."
Mr Hann also said the sale featured the best line of bulls they've ever had.
Overall 19 of 38 bulls sold to average $14,263 at auction.
Joint top price buyer, Hunter Lakes stud manager Max Newell said he had been following Truro Sherlock S188 since his first win at Sydney Royal.
"He is just a great all around bull with performance and phenotype," he said.
"With a strong pedigree as the grandson of Hunter Lakes Lancelot L103 we knew he would be a consistent bull in the future."
"We'll use him very heavily in our AI program over cows in about month's time, then we'll put him down in the paddock before putting as many females to him as we can."
It was a similar story for Tenaru co-prinicpal Kelly Runzer who plans to use Truro Sherlock S188 in his artificial insemination program as well.
"He'll also go over our cows, whoever is old enough, so he'll get a cross section," Mr Runzer said.
"Sherlock has great overall scope and strength and we've watched him all year as he has shown...he's just hard to find.
"He goes back to a bit of Merawah blood which also goes back to a bit of Tenaru blood on the cow side so the predictability is there."
Merawah stud principal Andrew Mackay said Truro Sherlock has a combination of natural thickness and power with a good set of data.
"He goes back to our blood on the dam side (Merawah Cadet F31) so we're familiar with what they're like and we're also pleased with the way the Peacemaker bull has gone throughout the whole herd," he said.
"When you see bulls like him that are going to do the sort of job that you think he is going to do, you just have to go ahead and buy him.
"He'll be a walking bull so we'll put him out with cows and then look into the marketing side of him afterwards."
Truro Thorpe T071 was purchased by Kylandee Herefords, Elsmore for $16,000.
Sired by Edr Mojo and out of Truro Fattie K151, the 18-month-old bull weighed 654kgs and recorded a raw data scan of 98sq/cm for EMA, 5.2pc for IMF, 7mm for rib fat, 10mm for P8 fat and 37cm for scrotal circumference.
Stratharlie Pastoral Co, Somerton, purchased three bulls for $12,000, $7,000 and $6,000.
Wandong Herefords, Yeoval, purchased two bulls for $12,000 and $8,000.
Mirra Nurra Pastoral, Manilla also purcashed Truro Touch of Class T108 for $10,000.
The sale was conducted by Elders and North West Stock and Property, Moree, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
