The Land
Truro Whiteface sells for six figures following fierce bidding from studs

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
August 28 2023 - 8:00pm
$130,000 bull Truro Sherlock S188 with Truro Whiteface stud principals, Scott and Pip Hann, joint top priced buyer Andrew Mackay, Merawah, Boggabilla, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, joint top priced buyer Teeny and Kelly Runzer, Tenaru Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi, Elders agent Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, Sophie and Matilda Hann, and Elders agent Lachy Mack, Gunnedah. Picture by Elka Devney
After entering the show ring for the first time in seven years, success has followed Truro Whiteface once more to its 15th annual on-property spring sale where a bull sold for six figures.

