The National Farmers' Federation has launched a new campaign, pushing back against numerous "anti-farming policies" by the Albanese government. The national campaign, Keep Farmers Farming, comes only weeks after a national survey of more than 1600 farmers revealed falling confidence in the farming sector and reservations about the approach of the Albanese government. Dunedoo mixed farmer Alison Kensit is not usually one to get embroiled in politics, but says the federal government's policies are being shaped by what might win votes instead of creating long-term, beneficial outcomes.