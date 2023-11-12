Welcome back to Getting the Upper Land, where you get a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper. Making news this week:
Sale records were smashed at the 12th annual RMA Working Dog Sale at Glencoe, near Glen Innes. A two-year-old Kelpie bitch fetched the top price while the average was up by close to $100 on last year's sale.
The agricultural industry farewelled Twynam Agricultural's steely founder John Kahlbetzer. The somewhat reclusive millionaire who built Twynam's NSW pastoral, irrigation and cotton ginning empire, and a big cropping and livestock spread in Argentina, died at the age of 92 in Sydney.
More producers are weighing up the value in having their own stock killed on farm with the cost of beef slow to come back in line with saleyard and over-the-hooks prices. Mobile butcher, Brad Chisholm, Chisholms On Farm Butchery at Euberta near Wagga Wagga, estimates inquiries have risen 25 per cent this year.
Rain has brought relief to many producers and with it "an instant impact" to cattle prices. Two weeks ago, Kempsey producers were battling bushfires before thunderstorms brought much needed rain. Laurie Argue from Kempsey Stock and Land said following the rain there was a lift in price for quality weaners at Kempsey.
A long-term research project on optimising grazing has found paddocks with high stocking rates with fast rotation are the most beneficial for animal productivity. DPI rangelands and pastures research leader Warwick Badgery said the trial was driven by questions from producers around stocking rates and rest periods following a separate EverGraze grazing project.
Cotton is off to a steady start, but after the cool, wet start last year many growers in the Riverina were pleased to plant on time and see it emerge. Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association president Joe Briggs said there had been about 82,000 hectares planted in the Lachlan, Murrumbidgee and Murray valleys, just less than the 90,000ha record in 2019.
