The Land
Friday, November 24, 2023
Home/News

Crashes on Newell Highway and New England Highway: two men dead

November 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended two crash sites yesterday on regional roads. File picture
Emergency services attended two crash sites yesterday on regional roads. File picture

Two men have died on regional highways in separate crashes on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.