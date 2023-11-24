Two men have died on regional highways in separate crashes on Thursday.
One of the men died following a crash between a ute and a sedan in the Hunter.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway, Ravensworth, between Muswellbrook and Singleton, at roughly 4.30pm on Thursday, November 23.
"The driver of the sedan - a 60-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene," police said in a statement.
"The driver of the ute - a 57-year-old man - was taken to hospital for mandatory testing."
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
In the Riverina, a man died after his B-double left the road and crashed overnight.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, 10 kilometres south of West Wyalong, just before midnight on Thursday, November 23, after the vehicle was seen crashed into trees about 150 metres off the roadway, police said in a statement.
"The driver had died at the scene; he is yet to be formally identified," police said.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. They are appealing for anyone with information to contact Griffith Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The deaths come after crashes in other parts of the state on Wednesday, November 22. One man died in the Riverina following a horror three-truck crash while another man died after a sedan struck a tree in the Southern Highlands.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents can contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.