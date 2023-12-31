Man flown to hospital after accident on rural property

A man has been flown to hospital after an accident on a rural property in the Northern Tablelands.
Emergency services were called to a property at Tingha on Saturday, December 30.
Just after midday, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called to the property, WRHS media said in a statement.
A man in his 50s had sustained multiple injuries after being struck by a backhoe bucket.
The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team before being airlifted to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital in a stable condition.
