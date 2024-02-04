The Land
Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: Heartwarming win for the The Sisters Pastoral

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 5 2024 - 10:30am
The Sisters Pastoral Company principals James and Georgie Knight, with farm-hand Tom Stuart, The Sisters, near Mortlake, Vic. Photo by Phillippe Perez.
It was a win that stems back into the 1990s for James and Georgie Knight, The Sisters Pastoral Company, The Sisters, near Mortlake, Victoria, at the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial, on Friday night.

Livestock Writer

