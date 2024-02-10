New top price for 2024 sale: results from day three of the Nutrien Classic

New top prices were the theme on day three of the Nutrien Classic sale on Saturday, February 10.
A new top price for geldings was achieved while a new overall top price for the 2024 sale was also reached in Tamworth.
The four-year-old mare is by Hazelwood Conman and out of Oaks Prospect.
Hazelwood Con Oak was offered by Terry and Chris Hall, Goondiwindi, Qld, and purchased by BJ and R Hill late on day three.
The top price for geldings at the 2024 sale was beaten on three separate occasions on Saturday with This Ladies Man, holding the title after selling for $67,500.
All up, 132 of 154 lots sold to average $26,556 and gross $3,505,500.
In the breakdown, 71 of 85 geldings sold, 55 of 61 mares sold and 6 of 8 colts sold.
Geldings sold to an average of $20,859, mares to $32,845 and stallions to $36,333.
Fillies set the pace early on day three.
Toomba Bracelette, by Branchvale Icon and out of Toomba Belladonna, was offered by Jason and Helen Heading, Charters Towers, Qld.
The three-year-old was purchased for $90,000 by undisclosed buyers through Nutrien Tamworth.
Just behind the top-priced filly was Daisy Brekelduck who sold for $80,000.
The three-year-old, by Peptos Stylish Oak and out of Blitzem Duck, was offered by Rebecca Knudsen, Wyreema, Qld, and purchased by Koobah Performance Horses, Tamworth.
Also passing the $50,000 mark was Spiralena, offered by BH Performance Horses, Caringbah South.
The daughter of Sophisticated Catt, out of Miss Spinolena, was purchased by TG and KE Apelt for $58,000.
Shiney Suspect, by Hazelwood Conman and out of Shirley Shiney, was offered by MA and PR Rogan, Duri.
The colt was purchased by MRH Enterprises for $70,000.
The final colt offered on day three of the sale was Kneipps Stylish Swagman who sold for $64,000.
The three-year-old colt was offered by Joshua and Danielle Smith, Gracemere, Qld, and purchased by HCH Performance Syndicate.
Kneipps Stylish Swagman is by One Stylish Pepto 02 and out of Kneipps Matilda - HSH.
Kneipps Bullion, by Yaven Spinacat and out of Kneipps Destinys Child, sold for $40,000.
The colt was offered by Ray Hawke, Hall, and purchased by Zeb Pearce, Merriwa.
Willinga Diamond Convict set a new top price for geldings at the 2024 sale, which was then beaten later in the day, when the three-year-old sold for $58,000.
The gelding surpassed Hazelwood Cobb and Co who had sold for $44,000 on day two of the sale.
The son of Hazelwood Conman, out of Broomfield Stylish Diamond 02, was offered by Wade Miles, Upper Rouchel, and purchased by Barry and Anne Hick.
Hunter View Oaks Impact, by Darma Acres Of Impact and out of Oaks Rythm, was sold to GP and RJ Cullen for $45,000 and briefly held the top price title for geldings as well at the 2024 sale.
The gelding was offered by Grace Lawrence.
Shortly after that sale, another gelding went for the same price.
Metric Man, by Metallic Cat and out of Boonara Electra, was offered by Parker Investments CQ, Westwood, Qld, and purchased by Les and Carmen Stewart and Penny Macintosh for $45,000.
Penny Macintosh, Lundarva, Qld, had been on the selling side of things earlier in the day.
Her gelding, Hazelwood Connor, by Hazelwood Conman and out of Hazelwood Compact, was sold to Byron Lodge for $41,000.
While it was Hazelwood Con Oak who led the way for four-year-old mares, and the entire sale, a number of other good prices were achieved in this category.
Reyv On Kitty, by Stevie Rey Von and out of Erin Cat Rey, was offered by NC Nicholson and RJ Nicholson, Nowendoc, and sold for $100,000 to Parker Investments CQ, Westwood, Qld.
Talkin Smooth Again, by Smooth Talkin Style and out of Dual Again, was offered by Hugh Miles and sold to Kurrajong Pastoral for $70,000.
Offered by DJ and JA Jones, Seymour, Vic, Hot Miss Metal sold for $49,000.
The mare, by Hottish and out of Bolt Action Maid Of Metal, was purchased by Norm Stagg, Tamworth.
Good prices for geldings at the sale continued when four-year-olds went under the hammer.
This Ladies Man led the way when he sold for $67,500 toward the end of the day.
The four-year-old, by This Cats Destiny and out of Lady Sings The Blues, was offered by Ella-Rae Seccombe, Toowoomba, Qld, and bought by Glasser Group.
Three back-to-back lots had previously sold strongly.
Firstly, Royalle Insignia, by Seligman Spin and out of Royalle Cygnet, was offered by Icewood Australia, Lowood, Qld, and sold to Tarlee Stockhorses for $39,000.
Next up was Barney Rebel.
The son of Metallic Rebel, and out of Miss Ducelena, sold to Hayley Knudsen for $47,000.
He was offered by A and K Sullivan, Manilla.
Then, and not far behind price-wise, was Hunter View Hard Hat Max.
The gelding, by Hard Hat Henry 02 and out of Cedar Downs Minimax, was offered by Laura Meg Lawrence, Kootingal, and sold to the trustee for the Moy Family for $45,000.
