Simmental wins heifer interbreed: 'I've never seen anything like her'

A black Simmental described as a "breed changer" has been announced as the supreme junior champion interbreed heifer at this year's Sydney Royal Show.
There were cheers - and tears - as judge Erica Halliday selected VC Lucy T054, exhibited by Bunyip Black Simmentals, Bunyip, Vic, and Bohrson Marketing, Canada, as the winner.
Ms Halliday, of Ben Nevis Angus, Walcha, said the heifer was unusual in the best possible way.
"I've never seen anything like her," she said.
"She's so wide and yet she's so soft.
"She's a very unusual heifer, she's a breed changer in my head."
VC Lucy, by RF Supercharged 9150G - IMCPQ9150 and out of VC Lucy P043 - ZMJPP043, was bred by Samantha and Stuart Moeck, Valley Creek Simmentals, Binda.
She was awarded the junior champion female in the Simmental/Fleckvieh ring under judge Kyle Lewis, Alberta, Canada.
Co-owners Vanessa and Peter Wenn of Bunyip Black Simmentals said it was a phenomenal feeling to see her selected as the interbreed winner.
"We're just over the moon," Mr Wenn said.
"The Simmies are on the way up - when you can win something like this, you're doing something right."
Mrs Wenn said they watched her parade with her dam at last year's Sydney Royal and made the call that if she was offered for sale, they would go for it and buy her.
The partnership purchased her for $17,000 at VC Simmentals' autumn sale. She is due to calve in October to Canadian sire, R Plus Mandate 1044J.
"We just love her, she's everything we wanted," Mrs Wenn said.
Mr Wenn said they focused on breeding for depth and softness. He said the black Simmentals in particular were growing in popularity in Australia.
"I'm proud of Sammy and Stuey (Moeck) because they've done all the work behind the scenes and they certainly know what they're doing," Mrs Wenn said.
"They're certainly progressing with their genetics and we're glad to be part of it."
Mrs Halliday had her work cut out with 14 exhibits presenting in the final. She first narrowed it down to eight breeds, before pulling forward the Charolais, Angus, Hereford, Limousin and Simmental.
In the top three was VC Lucy, as well as the Charolais, Venturon Fiona T216, exhibited by Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, WA, and the Hereford, Kianma Last Day T016, exhibited by Kierin and Nikki Martin, Kianma, Forbes.
