Half a point separates top two in third round of Sydney Royal campdraft

The two highest scores of the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft were produced on night three of the competition.
It was Matt Moffat, Kabra, Qld, aboard She B A Cat, who came out on top with an impressive score of 91 on Sunday, March 24.
Hot on their tail was Warwick Lawrence, Rosebrook, and Hunter View Royal Chic who produced a score of 90.5 - the second highest score of the 2024 campdraft so far.
In third was Luke Bennett, Dundee, riding Millungeras Moon Beam.
They scored 88 which continued a strong campdraft for the pair who finished equal first in round one and fifth in round two.
The campdraft is now at the halfway mark with three rounds remaining with round four on tonight, Monday, March 25.
ROUND THREE RESULTS
First: Matt Moffat, Kabra, Qld, and She B A Cat: 91
Second: Warwick Lawrence, Rosebrook, and Hunter View Royal Chic: 90.5
Third: Luke Bennett, Dundee, and Millungeras Moon Beam: 88
Fourth: Kate Schiffmann, Warranulla, and Nicholette: 87
Fifth: Leah Whitehead, Cargo, and Leeoney Jane: 86
