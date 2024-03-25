The Land
Home/Rural Life

Half a point separates top two in third round of Sydney Royal campdraft

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
March 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Round three placegetters at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft. Picture supplied
Round three placegetters at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft. Picture supplied

The two highest scores of the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft were produced on night three of the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.