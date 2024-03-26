Moffat makes it back-to-back round wins in the Sydney Royal campdraft

Queensland rider Matt Moffat has made it back-to-back round wins in the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft on Monday, March 25.
Moffat, Kabra, Qld, aboard She B A Cat, backed up his performance on Sunday - where he produced the highest score of the campdraft so far - with a score of 87 on Monday to win the fourth round.
In second was Leah Whitehead, Cargo, and Leeoney Jane, who followed on from a fifth placing the night before to register a score of 84 in round four.
Murray Wilkinson, Cassilis, and A Mega Cat - who finished fourth in round one - produced a score of 83 to finish third.
The campdraft continues tonight, March 26, with the fifth round of competition.
ROUND FOUR
First: Matt Moffat, Kabra, Qld, and She B A Cat: 87
Second: Leah Whitehead, Cargo, and Leeoney Jane: 86
Third: Murray Wilkinson, Cassilis, and A Mega Cat: 83
Equal fourth: Luke Bennett, Dundee, and Millungeras Moon Beam: 82
Equal fourth: Wyatt Young, Tamworth, and Binnia Milan: 82
