Moffat makes it back-to-back round wins in the Sydney Royal campdraft

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
March 26 2024 - 12:00pm
Round four placegetters at the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft. Picture supplied
Queensland rider Matt Moffat has made it back-to-back round wins in the 2024 Sydney Royal World Championship Campdraft on Monday, March 25.

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

