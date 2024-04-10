Fresh focus on heifers at NSW sales

Rain in the nick of time has helped boost confidence across NSW cattle markets in the past week.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator's weekly lift was nearly 30 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Tuesday to settle at 622.14c/kg.
Prime selling centres such as Wagga Wagga, Dubbo and Tamworth recorded average prices well above the EYCI this week, indicating the strength of competition in areas that received good rain in the past week.
Despite market disruptions due to Easter at Tamworth, and a big weaner sale last Friday, supply at the centre's Monday sale was steady and price trends were dearer.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported female cattle dominated the yarding and most were bought by finishers and processors.
"Weaner heifers were keenly sought by restockers to show significant improvement on a fortnight ago," MLA's report said. "Yearling heifers to feed posted strong gains."
Despite rain in the Central West, numbers increased at Forbes on Monday, and the market was dearer.
Feeder yearlings lifted 15c/kg (liveweight), with the top about 370c/kg, according to MLA. Lightweights to restockers hit 398c/kg.
AWN Wilks McKean agent Abbro Woolnough, Wagga, said the prime market was also dearer at Wagga on Monday.
He said feeder steers were up 15c/kg and topped at 370c/kg, while restocker steers hit 410c/kg. Heavy steers topped at 345c/kg and were 20c/kg dearer.
Likewise, at Dubbo late last week the market was consistently 25c/kg to 35c/kg dearer for the plainer cattle.
Restockers and backgrounders who had been reluctant to buy up at store cattle sales in March have also re-entered the market as they now have the confidence of pastures into winter.
Elders Emms Mooney livestock manager Ben Emms said the spread of weights at the Carcoar Blue Ribbon Weaner Sale last week meant there were cattle to suit feedlots right through to restockers and backgrounders.
"There was a big run of heifers in that $850 to $1000 range and that certainly looked like some great buying, in my opinion, of some calves to put away and join in the spring," he said.
The best presented pen of heifers at Carcoar's sale were 15 European Union-accredited weaners that had an average weight of 338kg and sold for $1250. As a great option for restockers, they were sold by Pat and Liz Reen, Meadow Flat, and backed by respected Karoo Angus bloodlines.
There were opportunities for feedlots, too, who made their presence felt at the top weight range.
"The lead of the calves were 390kg, Karoo-blood, EU [European Union-accredited] steers that went to the feeders for $1540, so just a tick under 400c/kg," Mr Emms said.
