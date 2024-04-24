Chill hits NSW young cattle market

The young cattle market's softer trend gained pace this week as big supplies of weaners continue to be turned off across NSW.
Rain in the past month has certainly helped, but follow-up widespread rain is needed to entice buyers into the market as the weather starts to cool.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator slipped another 27 cents a kilogram (carcase weight), on the back of a 13c/kg fall the week before.
On Tuesday evening, the EYCI was on 582.36c/kg.
Average prices for restocker-type young cattle were also down. The NSW Restocker Yearling Steer Indicator was on 308c/kg (liveweight), which was nearly 30c/kg lower than a week ago.
Sam Green, Elders Cooma, said although the quality and weight in the cattle at Cooma's weaner sale last week was outstanding, the market was softer.
"There has been a lot of cattle offered during the past couple of weeks, and with a lack of follow-up rain, there was limited competition," he said.
Likewise, at Carcoar's annual blue ribbon sale last Friday, agents waxed lyrical about the quality and the extra weight some of the calves were carrying, but conceded the market was on the way down when compared with earlier weaner sales.
Most vendors were also prepared for the prices offered, in light of the weakening EYCI, and some reported their cattle sold a little better than they expected.
Todd Clements, Bowyer and Livermore, Bathurst, said steers averaged $1030 a head or 370c/kg across the whole sale, while heifers averaged $761 or 297c/kg.
"I think that's pretty good considering around all the country at the minute the cattle are selling a lot cheaper than that," he said.
In the state's north, Colin Say and Company director Nathan Purvis, Glen Innes, said the bids on the heavier calves were stronger and overall the markets at both Inverell and Glen Innes last week were strong.
In his sale update, he said competition from the north, and particularly Queensland buyers, was strong, although rain the night before was said to help the bids flow with local competition.
Agents at Tamworth were also optimistic about the state of the cheaper trending market after rain towards the end of last week.
Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association president Angus Newcombe had his glass half full and described the store cattle sale last Friday as having a "solid result".
He said good rain around the region would keep the oats growing and keep buyer confidence robust.
Even so, average prices were cheaper when compared with Tamworth sales held earlier in the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.