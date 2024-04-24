The Land
Chill hits NSW young cattle market

By Karen Bailey
April 25 2024 - 6:45am
Ginny and Jacinta Hennessy, Adelong Park, Glanmire, sold 100 weaners at Carcoar last Friday. Their top pen made $1235 a head. Photo: Karen Bailey
The young cattle market's softer trend gained pace this week as big supplies of weaners continue to be turned off across NSW.

