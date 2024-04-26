Tattykeel Angus "ecstatic" as online sale exceeds expectations

A South Australian buyer has underpinned the Tattykeel Angus bull and female online sale, taking home a draft of eight heifers from the top end.
The Black Springs stud celebrated a full clearance and overall average of $10,096, with a pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifer reaching the top price of $16,000.
In the breakdown, all 11 bulls sold to a $15,000 top and $9409 average, while 15 heifers averaged $10,600.
The top-priced female, Tattykeel Blackbird T51, sold to return client, Glencorrie Pty Ltd, Maitland, SA.
The 18-month-old, by Musgrave 316 Stunner and out of Tattykeel Blackbird P43, tested PTIC to Canadian sire Merit Investment 1054J.
Glencorrie secured eight heifers to average $11,936.
Its other purchases included the equal second top-priced heifer at $15,000, Tattykeel Blackcap Essence U5.
The yearling was by the Canadian sire, DMM International 54D, and out of Tattykeel Blackcap Essence Q27.
The stud also paid $15,000 for Tattykeel Miss Emilie T77, by Tattykeel Hudson M3 and out of Tattykeel Miss Emilie M18.
The 18-month-old was also PTIC to Merit Investment.
Tattykeel Miss Emilie T41, 18 months, by Musgrave 316 Stunner and out of Tattykeel Miss Emilie Q26, sold for $14,500. She was also PTIC to Merit Investment.
Glencorrie also paid $11,000 for Tattykeel Blackcap Essence T40, by Musgrave 316 Stunner and out of Tattykeel Blackcap Essence Q16. She was also PTIC to Merit Investment.
Emily Lambkin, Jerrys Plains, paid $15,000 Tattykeel Blackcap Essence U14, another DMM International 54D/Tattykeel Blackcap Essence Q27 daughter.
Another full sister, Tattykeel Blackcap Essence U6, 12 months, sold for $14,000 to Mark Shearman, Scone.
In the bulls, local buyer Jay Bailey paid the top price of $15,000 for Tattykeel Typhoon T68, who was part of this year's Hordern Trophy winning pair.
By DMM Maximus 18G and out of Tattykeel Blackcap Essence L22, he was also the grand champion Angus bull at Sydney Royal.
The 18-month-old weighed 844 kilograms and scanned 130 square centimetres eye muscle area with rump and rib fat of 14 millimetres and 8mm, respectively, and an average daily gain of 1.54 kilograms.
His full brother, Tattykeel Tornado, also 18 months, was the second top-priced bull and purchased via McDonald Lawson Carter Pty Ltd, Mudgee, for $13,500.
He weighed 876kg with a 133sq cm EMA, 15mm rump, 9mm rib, and ADG of 1.59kg.
Arash Salehi, Narrandera, bought five bulls to a $9000 top to average $8300.
Tattykeel stud principal Graham Gilmore said the result was stronger than expected given things were tight for many producers.
"We're ecstatic about how well it's gone," he said.
"People were chasing those deep and thick animals."
Mr Gilmore said the stud's decision not to use estimated breeding values did rule out some buyers, but the team's success at the Sydney Royal had helped boost its profile and a number of its buyers were long-term Australian White or Poll Dorset clients that followed the stud's breeding philosophy.
Temora's QPL Livestock conducted the sale, which was held online via AuctionsPlus.
