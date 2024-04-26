The Land
Tattykeel Angus "ecstatic" as online sale exceeds expectations

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
April 26 2024 - 6:00pm
The top-priced female, Tattykeel Blackbird T51, sold for $16,000. Picture supplied.
A South Australian buyer has underpinned the Tattykeel Angus bull and female online sale, taking home a draft of eight heifers from the top end.

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

