The Land
Home/Opinion

FWFWW Ep 12: Meeting the family goes from woo to poo

JW
By Julia Wythes
May 7 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Andrew and Jess from the 2021 season decide to drop in to help Farmer Joe. Picture by Channel 7
Farmer Andrew and Jess from the 2021 season decide to drop in to help Farmer Joe. Picture by Channel 7

Yay! It's the episode of Farmer Wants a Wife where we get to meet the farmers' families.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.