Kempsey local's passion for the pink shirt
On to his second location of the Elders traineeship, Hugh Shannon is living out his dream career as a livestock agent wearing the well known pink shirt.
Agents make bid for young auctioneer glory
The gift of the gab is a common cliché used to describe agents and auctioneers, but it takes more than just talk to walk away with a trophy at the Young Auctioneers Competition, which incorporates both NSW and national finals, in Sydney.
Gaps closing between feed and malting barley
A closing of the malt-feed barley price spread and competition from other highly-priced crops have set the scene for a potential global malting barley shortage.
CSIRO needs go ahead on live lumpy skin virus imports
Calls for urgent industry conversation to import live lumpy skin virus for science
Iconic homestead gutted by fire
The former home of the Cattle King Sir Sidney Kidman has gone up in flames at Kapunda High School, where it has stood for approximately 100 years.