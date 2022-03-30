Follow us on Facebook
From the front page
Sponsored by
Looking the goods at Coonamble country qualifier races
Champs all round as Coonamble Jockey Club puts on spectacular day. All the photos.
Tears all round at Tullibigeal races after Cup win for late owner
Rookie jockey brings emotional scenes with Cup win
Spike in pest numbers sparks concern, calls for category D reform
NSW Agriculture Minister unveils state's largest ever pest program.
Flood reduced yarding sells to solid bidding at Inverell weaner sale
The sun came out after a wet lead-up to Thursday's first weaner sale of the season with the bidding fully firm on a strong market.
Australia's first open meat goat show sign of industry growth
A regional Queensland show will in May become home to the first open meat goat show in Australia.
Kempsey local's passion for the pink shirt
On to his second location of the Elders traineeship, Hugh Shannon is living out his dream career as a livestock agent wearing the well known pink shirt.