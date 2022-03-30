Livestream: Beef cattle interbreed, Monday, April 11

Click here to view full screen

Can't make down to Sydney for the Easter Show for the holy grail of Australian cattle showing - the Sydney Royal beef interbreed classes? Not a problem.



The Land is livestreaming the beef cattle interbreed classes from 1pm on Monday, April 11.

This is the culmination of a series of beef cattle classes The Land will have brought to you with the help of its sponsors to make sure more people can catch the action and view the top stock exhibited at this year's show.



The livestream viewing allows a close-up experience of the judging, including a live audio feed direct from the judge, and a close-up look at the cattle in the ring, thanks to our roaming camera operator.

Readers will also be able to return to this page to re-watch events, just in case you missed it the first time or want to take another look at the judging.

Please note that viewing times are approximate, pending how close to schedule the day's judging is progressing at the event.



Other Sydney Royal Show judging livestreams include:

