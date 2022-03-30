Livestream: Beef cattle, Sunday, April 10

Click here to view livestream

Can't make down to Sydney for the Easter Show? Not a problem. The Land is livestreaming a number of events across the cattle rings throughout this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

This includes the Charolais judging, which is brought to you by sponsor, the Charolais Society, can be found here from 8am, Sunday, April 10, as well as the Red Poll, from 12pm, sponsored by Australian Red Poll Cattle Breeders Inc., the Australian Lowline from 2pm, sponsored by the Australian Lowline Cattle Association, and the Murray Grey from 4pm, sponsored by the Murray Grey Beef Cattle Society.

The livestream viewing will feature a range of breeds throughout the various streams, which readers can locate on our Sydney Royal Show feature page, which will also include the latest news and results from the livestock judging across the show.

The livestream viewing allows a close-up experience of the judging, including a live audio feed direct from the judge, and a close-up look at the cattle in the ring, thanks to our roaming camera operator.

Readers will also be able to return to this page to re-watch events, just in case you missed it the first time or want to take another look at the judging.

Please note that viewing times are approximate, pending how close to schedule the day's judging is progressing at the event.



Other Sydney Royal Show judging livestreams include:

