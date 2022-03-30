Livestream: Beef cattle, Friday, April 8

Click here to view full screen

Can't make down to Sydney for the Easter Show? Not a problem. The Land is livestreaming a number of events across the cattle rings throughout this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show.

This includes the Speckle Park cattle judging, which is brought to you by sponsor, Speckle Park International, can be found here from 1pm, Friday, April 8, as well as the national finals for the beef paraders, from 5pm.

The livestream viewing will feature a range of breeds throughout the various streams, which readers can locate on our Sydney Royal Show feature page, which will also include the latest news and results from the livestock judging across the show.

The livestream viewing allows a close-up experience of the judging, including a live audio feed direct from the judge, and a close-up look at the cattle in the ring, thanks to our roaming camera operator.

Readers will also be able to return to this page to re-watch events, just in case you missed it the first time or want to take another look at the judging.

Please note that viewing times are approximate, pending how close to schedule the day's judging is progressing at the event.



Other Sydney Royal Show judging livestreams include:

Love agricultural news? Sign up for The Land's free daily newsletter.