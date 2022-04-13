Top of the range steers crack $2689 top at Armidale

More than 3900 head were yarded for the second of two Top of the Range New England weaner sales. Photo: Supplied

THE second of two New England Top of the Range weaner sales delivered huge prices with steers reaching a high of $2689 a head.

Steers were the main attraction of the 3900 head yarded for Monday's sale at Armidale, with prices ranging from about $2000 to the $2689 peak.

Other notable offerings included drafts of Angus steers offered by Brian and Christine Hillier, The Laurels at Ebor, which weighed 335kg and sold for 728c/kg or $2438 and S Shaw, Armidale, which weighed 335kg, and sold for 774c/kg or $2592.

Lighter steers also sold well, highlighted by a pen of Angus steers weighing 289kg which sold for 774c/kg or $2236 and a draft of Speckle Parks weighing 275kg, which sold for 732c/kg or $2013.

Overall, steers topped at 1086c/kg and averaged 736 c/kg.

The heifer market was similarly strong topping at 880c/kg and averaging 718.2c/kg.

Much like the steers, most heifer offerings ranged in price from about $1800 to $2000, with restockers making up the majority of buyers.

There was only one offering in the cows with calves category and the solitary pen of Angus cows with calves, offered by Parkdale Grazing, Armidale, sold for $3100 a unit.

Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows were well represented at Monday's sale, topping at $2300 a unit.

The PTIC Charolais cows topped the section which also included two drafts of crossbred cows, in calf to an Angus bull, which sold for $2275 and $1600.

Monday's second feature weaner sale was conducted by the New England Livestock Agents Association.



