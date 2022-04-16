Simmental Australia celebrates 50yr anniversary with gala dinner

+21 Photos by Hannah Powe











































MORE GALLERIES

SIMMENTAL members from across the country gathered at the Novotel Sydney Olympic Park to celebrate the breed's 50th anniversary during Sydney Royal Show.

Life memberships were presented to Audrey Weightman, Topweight Simmentals, Forest Grove, WA, and Tom Baker of Woonallee Simmentals, Furner, SA.

Peter Wenn, Pinaroo Hills Simmentals, Bunyip, Vic, received a World Simmental-Fleckvieh Federation (WSFF) Golden Book Award.

Mr Wenn presented 50 year membership awards to Woonallee Simmentals, Wormbete Simmentals, Illabo, and Alva Koort Simmentals, Drysdale, Vic, which were in attendance, and recognised other breeders of the same milestone which can be found via the Simmental Australia website.

Studs recognised for over 25 years of membership can also be viewed via the Simmentals Australia website.

RELATED READING:

Find the full Simmental feature show report in next week's The Landnewspaper.

Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.