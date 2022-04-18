Carcase quality key to win in Border Leicester ring | Photos

+6













WATTLE Farm claimed the grand ram and grand ewe ribbons during the Border Leicester judging at Sydney Royal Show on Monday.



Judge Reg Sweeney, Bindaree stud, Merrygoen, said he was taken by the grand ram right from the word go.

"That ram will breed some great sheep and he deserves to be here," he said.

"He stands well and has a good carcase."

The ram outpaced the competition coming from the over one year but under two year class. Breeder Jeff Sutton, who runs Wattle Farm with his wife Diane and their children, said the ram was by a Coolawang ram from a Wattle Farm ewe.

"We had him in Sydney last year, but this is his first major win in the showring," Mr Sutton said.



"We will show him at the NSW Sheep Show this year and we intend to retain him to use in our flock."

The reserve grand ram went to a young ram under one year showing milk teeth exhibited by Scott and Kylie Anderson, Talkook stud, Crookwell. The ram was also the junior champion and Mrs Anderson said he was by Talkook Rocky from a Talkook ewe.



The reserve junior ram originated from the shorn class under one year old and was exhibited by Wattle Farm.

Reserve senior ram was exhibited by Talkook and came from the same class as the grand champion ram. He was by a Mt Beckom ram from a Talkook ewe.

Most of the ewe competition broad ribbons were won by Wattle Farm.

The grand ewe was nearly five years old and had won the same title in Sydney in 2019. By a Coolawang ram from a Wattle Farm ewe, Mr Sutton said the ewe's structural soundness and lovely fleece was the reason she was retained in the show team again this year.

The judge Mr Sweeney said for her age the ewe stood well and was hard to go past.

Reserve grand ewe, also from Wattle Farm, came from the same class as the grand and Mr Sweeney was impressed with her huge carcase and expected her to continue to grow on well.

Reserve senior ewe exhibited by Wattle Farm originated from the ewe over one year but under two years class.

The junior champion ewe was from Wattle Farm and shared similar breeding to the grand ram. Mr Sutton said this was her first outing in the showring. Reserve junior ewe was picked up by an August-drop Talkook entry who was by Talkook Maximus.

Mr Sweeney said although there were fewer entries at Sydney this year, the studs that did exhibit were among some of the leading Border Leicester breeders.



"The sheep showed excellent growth for age," he said.

