The Ranch Remington R028 was the $120,000 record-top priced bull which caught the eye of many, but it was David and Olwyn Lyons, Melville Park stud, Vasey, Vic, and Stephen and Jodi Peake, Bowen stud, Barraba, who were not going to let the opportunity to secure a true all-round complete bull pass as they made the final six-figure bid before proudly raising their bid cards.