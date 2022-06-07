A NEW record top price has been set for the Herefords Australia Dubbo National Show and Sale on Tuesday, with The Ranch Poll Herefords selling its elite sire prospect for $120,000.
Greg and Del Rees and family of the Tomingley-based stud were all smiles as the price quickly climbed from the $20,000 starting bid, surpassing all there expectations and leaving them emotional and grateful for all the support shown by prospective buyers.
The Ranch Remington R028 was the $120,000 record-top priced bull which caught the eye of many, but it was David and Olwyn Lyons, Melville Park stud, Vasey, Vic, and Stephen and Jodi Peake, Bowen stud, Barraba, who were not going to let the opportunity to secure a true all-round complete bull pass as they made the final six-figure bid before proudly raising their bid cards.
The unbelievable sale result followed on from earlier in the day when Remington R028 was selected as the senior and grand champion bull by judge Tom Nixon of Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Qld.
A rising 22-month-old son of New Zealand sire Koanui Techno 3062 and The Ranch Tilly J05, a daughter of Days Wizard F84, he weighed 952 kilograms with a scrotal circumference of 42.5 centimetres, an eye muscle area (EMA) of 137 square centimetres and measurements of 21 millimetres and 14mm for rump and rib fat.
The Ranch retained 80 straws of Remington R028 for in herd use only. However, semen from the bull will be marketed by the Melville Park stud.
In the breakdown, 42 of 50 bulls were sold to a $120,000 top and $14,714 average, while 12 of 14 females sold to a $14,000 high and averaged $7583. This was up from a $27,000 top and an $11,042 average last year.
The six-figure price tag surpassed the previous record of $90,000 paid for Days Calibre G74 in 2015. Interestingly, Calibre G74 was also purchased by the Bowen and Melville Park studs.
Prior to the highest price was $85,000, paid for Allendale National W168 in 2003, which came close to being beaten in 2012 when Tycolah Jovial F77 made $80,000.
Other high-dollar bulls at the 61st annual show and sale included Ironbark Glen Romeo sold for $42,000 to Kea Farms Pty Ltd, and Ironbark Glen Revolver R032 sold for $30,000 to Lambert Pastoral Co, Charleville, Qld.
They both were offered by the Camillleri family of Ironbark Glen stud, Oberon, who were awarded most successful exhibitors.
Junior champion bull, Armada Roff, sold for $40,000 to the Tenaru Poll Hereford stud, Goondiwindi, Qld, and Valley View Rubble R003 from Paul and Angela Durkin and family of Valley View stud, Warialda, kick-started the sale when he was knocked down for $28,000 going to Tummel Herefords, Lochebar.
Sired by Grathlyn Pacemaker and out of Llandillo Aster P010, a daughter of Glendan Park Lancefield L037, she was 14 months of age and stood fourth in class.
The Quirks purchased four heifers from the Llandillo stud at an average of $11,125.
Their draft also included the junior champion heifer, and $13,500 second-top priced female, Llandillo Julie S24. She was also a 14-month-old daughter of Pacemaker.
South Australian-based Garryowen Poll Herefords, Auburn, paid $7000 for the senior and grand champion female, JTR Irish Rose P021, offered by JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Garryowen stud also purchased the reserve junior champion bull, Grathlyn Rochester R027 from vendors Grathlyn Poll Herefords, Hargraves, for $26,000.
Lots were purchased from buyers located in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania. Seven lots sold via AuctionsPlus.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien, with auctioneers Lincoln McKinlay, Inverell, and Joel Flemming, Tamworth.
