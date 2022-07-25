The Land Southern Beef Week kicked off today in the Riverina with some of the regions leading studs opening their gates to beef enthusiasts and keen prospective buyers.
Today featured five studs across the district including; Hicks Beef (Red Angus/composites, Holbrook, Old Man Creek (Angus), Sandiago, The Glen (Angus/Angus infused Greys), Walwa, Vic, Yavenvale (Herefords/Poll Herefords), Borambola, Wirruna (Poll Herefords), Holbrook.
Around 28 studs representing seven breeds will be on display over from Monday July 25 to Saturday July 30 from breeders throughout southern and central New South Wales.
The Glen Angus and Angus infused Greys at Walwa, Victoria, had a foggy start to Day One of Beef Week, but stud principal Mike Gadd said heavy fogs were common during winter along the Upper Murray.
Mr Gadd said there was great interest in his display, which included drafts of yearling and 18 month Angus, and yearling Angus infused Greys.
"We are very pleased to offer the genetics from some of the leading USA and Australian Angus studs," he said.
"The sires include Baldridge 38 Special, Sydgen Entrance and Baldridge Alternative from the USA and the Australian-bred bull, Murdeduke Quarterback."
Mr Gadd is very pleased with the progeny of those sires along with his homebred bulls.
All bulls to be offered by Mr Gadd have been vet checked for semen quality and breeding soundness.
They have also been passed for structural soundness by The Glen cattle manager Ian Peake, and Dr Seumas McKillop, Holbrook Veterinary Clinic.
"More than two thirds of our offering are positive for calving ease and are below average for birthweight," Mr Gadd said.
Hicks Beef composites and Red Angus co-principal Tom Hicks, Holbrook, with his father Andrew had their bulls in top class condition and drafted into black composites, red composites and Red Angus.
"We are in the top 10pc for All Purpose Index across all breeds for over 100 bulls presented for sale," Mr Hicks said.
"A feature lot is number 3 ABC R1215 and we have used him in our breeding program and retained semen from him - that is how highly we rate that bull."
Mr Hicks said for type and data ABC R1215 is the best bull he has ever presented for sale.
Long-term client Aaron Salmon, Adelong, was carefully going through the catalogue marking his choice picks of the bulls on offer.
"Beef Week in general is a great time where there is no pressure and where we can have a bit more of a chat with the stud owners," he said.
At Wirruna Poll Herefords, Holbrook, stud principal Ian Locke had yarded 67 bulls and 39 heifers for display.
To be offered at their forthcoming auction, the bulls included seven sires which had been used in the Wirruna stud as yearlings.
"Obviously we think they are the best because we have used them," Mr Locke said.
"We are strong on carcase traits and Wirruna averages in the top five percent for the breed for marbling.
"We are also the highest marbling Hereford stud in Australasia."
Tom White and his daughter Alex, from Henty, were ticking their catalogue for the bulls they would prefer to take home.
Mr White has been buying Wirruna-bred bulls for some time and uses them in them in a cross-breeding program with Santa Gertrudis.
"I like the amount of performance data we can access here, which goes with the structure and fitness of the bulls," he said.
"This combination brings us back every time, along with the close relationship with Ian which is second to none.
"These bulls suit our breeding ambitions."
Tomorrow the event moves north are the studs being featured are; Kennys Creek (Angus), Boorowa, Onslow (Angus), Cootamundra, Springwaters (Angus), Boorowa, and Wormbete (Simmentals), Illabo.
Opening time will be 9am to 4pm.
Milwillah Angus stud at Young was not be open on Tuesday July 26 (day two).
Coolie Angus, Merriwa, has changed from Thursday July 28 (day four) to Friday July 29 (day five).
Millah Murrah Angus, Bathurst, will not be open on Friday July 29 (day five), but will be hosting an independent open day the following week on Friday, August 5.
