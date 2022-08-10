The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Westpac survey reveals farmers are optimistic about future

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:20am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are making more money than a decade ago

Around three quarters of farmers are making more money than they did a decade ago, a new report has found.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.