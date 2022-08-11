The Land
Home/Studstock

Gateway Farms Wagyu gross over a million

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
August 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top-priced heifer: The $85,000 Gateway P11 S0124 was purchased by GeneFlow, Tocumwal. Photos: Supplied

The first ever Gateway Prestige Wagyu held in Gloucester on Friday with a full clearance and a sale gross of $1,007,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.