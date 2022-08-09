The Land
Te Mania's full clearance

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:56pm, first published August 9 2022 - 10:00am
HIGH DOLLAR: The $65,000 top-priced bull Te Mania Reno R891 with James McCormack, Hamish, and Amanda McFarlane, Te Mania, Chris Clemson, Clemson Hiscox and Co, Walgett, Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and purchasers Jack Mackenzie and Joel Muddle, Macka's Beef, Gloucester, with agent Rodney McDonald, Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland.

A full clearance was achieved at the Te Mania Angus Northern Spring Bull sale held at Walgett on Tuesday, with bulls selling throughout NSW, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia.

