PTIC females a highlight at Dubbo store sale

SUPPLY slipped significantly to just 217 head at the Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday due to falls of more than 50 millimetres around the district in the days leading up to the sale.
There were very few steers and heifers yarded however there was a good selection of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said there was a good mixture of cows with calves which included a consignment of Braford cows with their second calf from a Wongarbon district property which had been sold.
"Despite the small yarding there was a good crowd on hand and all sections sold to solid competition," he said.
The weaner steers sold from $700 for light Brahman calves to $1520 for good quality Hereford steers.
The better quality weaner steers averaged between 465c/kg to 545c/kg.
The weaner heifers sold from $520 for Santa Gertrudis-cross calves to $1400 for top quality Angus heifers.
A single pen of top quality Angus yearling steers sold for $1700.
A highlight in the sale was a line of top quality PTIC Angus females and coming up to their first and second calf. The second calvers sold for $3000 while the PTIC heifers sold for $2325 and $2910.
The balance of the PTIC females sold from $1570 to $1810.
The Braford cows with their second calves sold from $2400 to $3300, while the balance of the cows with calves sold from $1330 for a Brahman unit to $2900 for Brahman-cross cows with Angus-cross calves.
Dry cows sold from $1210 to $1600.
Analysis from MLA indicates about 34 per cent of the yarding last week were Bos Indicus-cross, while 27pc were Angus. Herefords made up 13pc of the yarding, while British-cross cattle contributed another eight per cent.
Santa Gertrudis pens also accounted for eight per cent and the Braham component came in at 6.5pc.
Taking a closer look at the breakdown of the yarding by category, cows with calves made up 28pc of the offering.
Weaner steers were next at about 14pc, while the PTIC females accounted for nearly 14pc of the yarding.
The sale was conducted by Elders Dubbo, Nutrien Livestock Dubbo and PT Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
