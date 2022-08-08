The Land
Home/Markets

Dubbo PTIC females sell to $3000

KB
By Karen Bailey
August 8 2022 - 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PTIC females a highlight at Dubbo store sale

SUPPLY slipped significantly to just 217 head at the Dubbo store cattle sale last Friday due to falls of more than 50 millimetres around the district in the days leading up to the sale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.