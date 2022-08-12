The Land
Oliver Jeffery's Ekka judging opportunity

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
August 12 2022 - 1:00am
Oliver Jeffrey, Eathorpe Poll Herefords, Armidale, in action at the Royal Queensland Show. Photo: Clare Adcock

Well-known Hereford breeder and former youth member, Oliver Jeffrey of Eathorpe Poll Herefords, Armidale, made his Royal judging debut at the Royal Queensland Show last week, saying it was an honour to have judged the breed he holds close to his heart.

Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

