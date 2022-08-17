Sunshine after a rainy day prior attracted plenty of visitors to the second day of AgQuip.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Cr Jamie Chaffey welcomed the return of AgQuip and the benefits it brings to the business community of Gunnedah.
"AgQuip is all about suppliers coming to town to show their wares," Cr Chaffey said.
"There are about 3000 exhibitors on site at AgQuip, and we have visitors from all over Australia."
State MP and Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said AgQuip was also an excellent chance for farmers to catch up with friends and have a break from their operations' busy times.
While estimates suggested the crowds were similar to yesterday, most stayed longer to soak up all the annual field day had to offer.
