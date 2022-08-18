The Land
Benelkay Santa Gertrudis smashes its top price record by $20,000

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
August 18 2022 - 10:00am
SALE TOPPER: The $50,000 Benelkay Renovator R014 with auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders stud stock, Inverell, and Benelkay's Andrew, Jules, and Georgie Orman, Goolhi. Photo: Kate Loudon

Celebrating 51 years of the stud, Benelkay Poll Santa Gertrudis held its 11th annual bull sale on property near Mullaley, which broke their top and average price on farm records. The sale also featured their first ever offering of stud females.

Livestock Writer

