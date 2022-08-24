STRONG demand for heavy cows and bullocks at the Tamworth prime cattle sale this week highlights the shortage of these descriptions across much of the state.
Ian Morgan Livestock co-principal Ben Goodman said a lack of numbers of cattle was also reflected in the Tamworth sale with only 700 head yarded.
He said a large flush of cattle had been sold to lot feeders and processors, and there was "not the number of cattle available".
"Demand from the export market was very, very strong, and any cows or bullocks that were 500 plus kilograms were wanted by processors," Mr Goodman said.
However, it was a line of 125 Angus cows that stole some of the limelight. Selling through Elders, account AAAW, Glenrock, Scone, the entire line was bought by restockers.
Nathan McConnell, Elders Tamworth, said the sale of the cows was "pretty solid", making between 470c/kg to 480c/kg. "The heavy cow job was a fair bit brighter today with southern processors looking for finished cattle," Mr McConnell said.
"It's been some time since we've seen prices for cows like those today, and there are no numbers of finished cattle down south."
Demand for feeder cattle at Tamworth lifted by about 5c/kg above last week's prices within only a small number of restocker cattle offered.
At Forbes, in the Central West, the demand for prime cattle mirrored the action in Tamworth.
Luke Whitty, Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company said their yarding of 700 head at Forbes was of good quality, "if only a bit lighter" in weight.
"Our numbers were low due to the region being on the verge of spring," Mr Whitty said. "But any price losses a month or so ago have been regained. The cow market today was 415c/kg to 420c/kg, which is above prices before they fell.
Mr Whitty said there was also a significant improvement in the feeder cattle market. "Losses of 80c/kg to 100c/kg a month ago have been reversed," he said.
"We had good quality cattle, but there was not a lot of weight in them, which is indicative of the wet year we've been having. "Once we get some sunny days, we're going to be right back on track."
GRAFTON: (90 head) Vealers: n/q; Yearling steers: 500-690; Yearling heifers: 400-670; Grown steers: 350-375; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 310-360.
CAMDEN: (235 head) Vealers: 400-620; Yearling steers: 395-580; Yearling heifers: 370-575; Grown steers: 345-440; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 145-382.
MAITLAND: (200 head) Vealers: 350-720; Yearling steers: n/q; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: 410-450; Grown heifers: 390-450; Cows: 270-360.
NOWRA: (37 head) Vealers: 430-535; Yearling steers: 400-548; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
MOSS VALE: (278 head) Vealers: 454-624; Yearling steers: 458-593; Yearling heifers: 402-530; Grown steers: 330-440; Grown heifers: 200-420; Cows: 150-405.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - C and W Bourke, Nathalia, (PSN), 212; DC and JS Gray, Mulwala, (ELD), 210; RT and K Hooper, Laceby, (AWN), 210; Glenample, Burrumbuttock, (PSN), 208; M and D I'Anson, Burrumbuttock, (ELD), 206.
Lambs - PJ and JA Griffin, Peechelba East, (ELD), 225; R and B Wilson, Lowesdale, (PSN), 215; RJ Lubke, Jindera, (ELD), 210; A and D Muller, Lurg, (ROD), 209; JL and BJ Williams, Norong, (ELD), 208; Glenample, Burrumbuttock, (PSN), 208; Colquhuon Park, Walla Walla, (PSN), 204; Fisher P/C, Howlong, (PSN), 188.2; A and R O'Keefe, Culcairn, (PSN), 188.
Ewes - KRT Williams, Rand, (ELD), 177; Leigh Adtkins, Barooga, (ELD), 170; DG and HT Lieschke, Walla Walla, (PSN), 150; Avondowns, Barooga, (PSN), 148.20.
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - GD Plasto, Wellington, (P&C), 363.3, 575.2, 2089.89; GD Plasto, Wellington, (P&C), 316.7, 550, 1741.67.
Steers - C Scifleet, Binnaway, (CHC), 395, 545, 2152.75; Shenstone P/C, Singleton, (BPD), 366.7, 544.2, 1995.4; GD Plasto, Wellington, (P&C), 360, 530, 1908; Skelly P/S, Stuart Town, (P&C), 420, 530, 2226; RF and NT Beck, Dubbo, (RWR), 585.5, 499.2, 2922.82.
Heifers - KJ and FE Noonan, Warren, (NUT), 730, 472.2, 3447.06.
Cows - Est of JC Hodges, Bodangora, (P&C), 513.6, 584, 2999.26; G and J Radford, Albert, (PTL), 761.1, 442.2, 3365.63.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Dunbell P/S, Wellington, (RSD), 170.
Lambs - G and K Currans, Nyngan, (ELD), 238.2; C and J Hutton, Trundle, (BPD), 237; M and M Brennan, Toongi, (RWR), 230; B, J and F Hando, Tomingley, (BPD), 185; Epping Pastoral, Pilliga, (BPD), 170; Strud and Co, Coonamble, (BPD), 166; R and L Hudspeth, Merrygoen, (BPD), 134.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - AJ and AR Keenan, Tumut, (ROD), 224.2, 746.2, 1672.73.
Yearling steers - Snowview P/C, Courabyra, (WRL), 340, 600, 2040; LJ and KE Noske, Yerong Creek, (ROD), 351.1, 592.2, 2079.28. Yearling heifers - Burrenderry P/C, Gundagai, (ELD), 353, 562.2, 1985; Burrenderry P/C, Gundagai, (ELD), 376.4, 556.2, 2093.33.
Steers - Sykes P/C, Humula, (WMLP), 533, 505, 2695.44. Heifers - BT and VM Leary, Coolamon, (WRL), 410, 536.2, 2198.42.
Cows - M, L and D Vinicombe, Eurongilly, (NUT), 910, 431.2, 3923.92; M, L and D Vinicombe, Eurongilly, (NUT), 750, 431.2, 3234.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Quinn and Cruikshank, Ganmain, (ROD), 231.2.
Lamb - DM and KE Bishop, Ladysmith, (DEL), 279.2; Spring Creek Past, Cootamundra, (ROD), 277.2; Bergmeier Farming, Lockhart, (DEL), 267.2.
Wethers - Jenkins and Willis, Marrar, (NUT), 161.2. Ewes - Hovell P/C, Burrumbuttock, (RLA), 170.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - Margar P/C, Condobolin, (KMW), 445.0, 577.2, 2568.54; D and A Doyle Trading, Euabalong, (FLA), 425, 575.2, 2444.6; S, D and M Brown, Forbes, (KMW), 457, 550, 2513.5; Belltre P/L, Yeoval, (NAS), 366.7, 540, 1980; Danielle Wright, Molong, (MCC), 410, 540, 2214.
Heifers - D and A Doyle Trading, Euabalong, (FLA), 407.5, 586.2, 2388.76; DJ and SM Nash, Parkes, (ALH), 295.3, 542.2, 1601; Margar P/C, Condobolin, (KMW), 433.3, 540, 2340; S, D and M Brown, Forbes, (KMW), 443.6, 517.2, 2294.15.
Cows - Rockingham P/C, Euabalong West, (KMW), 667.1, 425, 2835.36; Wilkinson Partners, Parkes, (FLA), 820, 420, 3444.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - TJ and MJ Brown, Forbes, (KMW), 210; S, D and M Brown, Bedgerabong, (FLA), 207.
Lambs - MC and AL O'Hara, Tottenhan, (FLA), 267.6; IC, MM, D and M Toynton, Molong, (FLA), 263; Currawong P/C, Grenfell, (FLA), 248.
Wethers - LR and KM Gould, Burcher, (FLA), 180. Ewes - Glenleigh P/C, Eugowra, (FLA), 159.2.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
