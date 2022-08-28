A BIG run of cattle from the McGrath family property, Cuttaburra Pastoral Company near Bourke, was a feature of the Forbes store cattle sale last Friday.
All up, the family offered 420 head, which was nearly half the total sale's yarding, and included cows with calves, cows and weaner steers and heifers.
Dale McGrath said the sale of cattle was part of their annual turnoff.
"We normally sell cattle at this time of year," he said.
"We also sold quite a few in about April when the market was near its peak for the year.
"But the cattle we offered today sold really well and we are pleased with the market, which seems to have picked up a bit since the last Forbes store cattle sale a month ago."
Breaking down the sale results across the auction, weaner steers topped at $2120 for a lovely pen of Angus, while the weaner heifers hit $2100 for quality females aged about nine to 10 months.
Cows with calves attracted bids up to $3020, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows were dearer, hitting a high of $2720.
A highlight of the cows with calves run were five 480 kilogram Shorthorn females with Royalla-blood calves that hit the market top of $3020 a unit. They were sold by the Stuckey family, Murtonga Pastoral, Condobolin.
The Stuckey family also sold some mixed-age 575kg Shorthorn cows for $2600 and a slightly heavier pen of 620kg cows for $2550.
SJP and E Baxter, Boonella Pastoral Company, Condobolin, sold four 456kg Hereford cows with their first calves for $2900.
Glen-Echo Pastoral Company, Condobolin, sold a quality pen of six 598kg Shorthorn cows with calves for $2700. The cows had been running back with a Nero Shorthorn bull.
The Stuckey family, Murtonga Pastoral, Condobolin, offered several standout pens of PTIC cows, including 10 530kg females, two to three years, that sold for $2720, eight four- to six-year-olds that made $2420, and a pen of seven 651kg seven- to 10-year-olds that were sold for $2440.
There were plenty of quality, well-grown weaner steers offered, including the top pen of 361kg 10- to 11-month-old Angus weaner steers sold for $2120 by Symons Farming.
Troy Gibson, G3 Partnership, Forbes, sold five 373kg Angus-cross steers aged eight to 10 months by Wandoo Angus bulls for $1990. He also sold 11 Angus and Angus-cross steers, 301kg, for $1860.
Dale and Sandy McGrath, Cuttaburra Pastoral Company, Bourke, sold 271kg six- to 10-month-old Angus steers for $1795, same-age 266kg Shorthorn steers for $1680 and 257kg Angus/Santa Gertrudis steers for $1660.
A pen of well-grown, exceptionally quiet 336kg Beefmaster weaner steers from the McGrath family sold for $1510.
Mark Taylor sold 11- to 12-month-old 335kg Hereford/Santa steers for $1830, while Robert Taylor sold Hereford/Angus steers, nine to 10 months and 272kg, for $1630.
A pen of 288kg Shorthorn steers from Glen-Echo Pastoral Company, Condobolin, aged eight to 10 months, sold for $1850.
AS and C Thompson, Parkes, sold a pen of well-bred nine- to 10-month-old 332kg Angus heifers for $2100. The weaners were Millah Murrah and Fairview blood.
They also sold a lighter pen of 288kg Angus heifers for $1740.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
