The Land
Home/Studstock
Updated

Milwillah Angus bull sale tops at $200,000, averages $30,450

HP
By Hannah Powe
September 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced lot at the Milwillah Angus bull sale was Milwillah Jaal R138.

UPDATED 9:30am September 8, 2022

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.