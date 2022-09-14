Full clearance was achieved at the Calga Dohne 18th Production Ram sale held at Coonamble Showgrounds, with a new stop price record being set.
Overall, 49 of 49 rams sold to a top of $6000 for an average of $2818.
Soaring to the $6000 high was CA210987, purchased by LP and CM Tumpey, Tullamore.
The 102 kilogram son of CA174015 was in the top 10 per cent for post weaning weight, post weaning eye muscle depth, post weaning fat, number of lambs weaned, and the Dohne plus index.
Purchasers Colleen and Les Tumpey said the twin-born ram would suit their land near Tullamore.
"He is a big framed ram with lovely wool," Mr Tumpey said.
The Tumpey's had been purchasing from Calga for many years and operate a mixed farming enterprise of about 2000 Dohne ewes for fat lamb production.
"We really like these sheep because they have quality wool and mean, they are just so dual purpose," Mrs Tumpey said.
Following closely behind the top priced ram was $5800 CA210815, which was purchased by volume buyer Macada Rural, Cudal.
The son of CA174043 was in the top 10 per cent for post weaning weight, post weaning fat, yearling clean fleece weight, and the Dohne plus index.
Macada Rural purchased a total of 13 rams in the sale for an average of $3892.
Macada's Manager Jason Clarke said the rams would be used over their base Dohne ewe flock which was about 7000 breeding ewes.
Coonamble Locals MJ and SG Webb were also notable volume buyers purchasing 10 rams to an average of $2680.
Interstate buyers were also present with South Australian based AE Clarke and Sons, Port Augusta, securing six rams for $1000 a piece.
Calga's Sandy Pye said it was great to see so many of their return clients buying in bulk.
"It is great to see interstate buyers too because that just emphasises that our sheep can suit so many different environments," Mr Pye said.
"It was really promising to see lot four top the sale because he was the highest index ram in the sale, I feel like you are on the right track when the indexes and prices match up," he said.
The sale was conducted by Elders Coonamble.
