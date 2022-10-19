The Land
Paddocks full of feed drive cattle prices higher | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
Simon Chamberlain
By Karen Bailey, and Simon Chamberlain
October 19 2022 - 7:30pm
Nathan McConnell, Elders, with steers that averaged 420 kilograms and sold for 588.2 cents a kilogram for Mobla Station, Binnaway, during the Tamworth sale on Monday.

PRODUCERS with paddocks full of feed are driving the high demand for light and medium weight yearling cattle in prime markets in centres such as Tamworth, Armidale and Dubbo, with the availability of these lines resulting in significant price improvements.

