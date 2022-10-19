PRODUCERS with paddocks full of feed are driving the high demand for light and medium weight yearling cattle in prime markets in centres such as Tamworth, Armidale and Dubbo, with the availability of these lines resulting in significant price improvements.
Market reports stated yearling steers sold to 744 cents a kilogram, up 40c/kg from the previous week's sale.
Elders Tamworth's Nathan McConnell said the grass was the x-factor in the marketplace.
"Everyone has grass, and the restockers and local producers are keeping the prices up and pushing the market along," he said.
Related reading:
Mr McConnell said Tamworth's prime cattle sale had a yarding of 1840 head, an increase of 460 from the previous week, with yearlings, cows and grown heifers in good supply.
He said the high demand and the extra competition resulted in dearer trends through most classes of young cattle, with good quality lightweight yearling steers selling to restockers and posting solid gains.
Mr McConnell said the lowering of the Aussie dollar was not making an impact on his local market.
"It's local producers with grass that's pushing the market along."
He said Mobla Station, Binnaway sent a consignment of 100 steers to Tamworth, with the Angus portion topping at 544c/kg for weights in the 420kg range, while the Hereford steer portion made 542c/kg.
At Wagga Wagga's Monday sale, 2600 head were yarded, an increase from the previous week.
Wagga Regional Livestock's Isaac Hill said sales were still between 1000 to 1400 head behind other year's weekly averages at this time of the season.
He said the significant amount of grass encouraged producers to hold onto their cattle and put more weight on them before deciding to market them.
"With a good season at hand, there's not the urgency to sell; it's just business as usual, with very few offered for restockers to buy in on," Mr Hill said.
"We've got a lot of 330kg cattle and not a lot of 230kg stock.
"Cattle at 330kg can be a bit prohibitive to buy, they can start at $2000 and beyond."
Numbers had risen sharply at Forbes' Monday sale with a marked improvement in quality.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company agent Luke Whitty, Forbes, said his district "was in the running for a big spring", once the weather gave it a chance.
"Producers here won't be able to make a lot of hay and to some degree harvest will be difficult [with the flooding]," Mr Whitty said.
"They will be looking for stock options with all this high quality feed and they'll be confident in the market that's allowing people to restock."
GRAFTON: (259 head) Vealers: 430-510; Yearling steers: 530-778; Yearling heifers: 401-765; Grown steers: 385-417; Grown heifers: 369-414; Cows: 330-395.
CAMDEN: (160 head) Vealers: 395-735; Yearling steers: 430-596; Yearling heifers: 422-578; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 220-410.
MAITLAND: (460 head) Vealers: 400-820; Yearling steers: 400-650; Yearling heifers: 380-540; Grown steers: 410-495; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 250-396.
MOSS VALE: (542 head) Vealers: 370-700; Yearling steers: 200-712; Yearling heifers: 300-655; Grown steers: 350-625; Grown heifers: 310-580; Cows: 150-415.
NOWRA: (57 head) Vealers: 488-570; Yearling steers: 500-556; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
Corowa Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - G Allert, Numurkah, (PSN), 234; DA and NM Coyle, Barnawartha, (PSN), 230; Lislea Lodge, Picola, (ELD), 226; CW Coyle and Son, Barnawartha, (ELD), 225; JR and CA Gorman, Bundalong South, (ELD), 222; D and L Loewe, Mt Bruno, (ELD), 222; D and J Underwood, Coreen, (PSN), 222; B Broughton, Boho South, (PSN), 219.2; MS and JM Merkel, Talgarno, (PSN), 218.2.
Lambs - McCall Past, Walbundrie, (ELD), 245; R and J Lubke, Jindera, (ELD), 242; KH and RJ Buckingham, Jerilderie, (ELD), 237.6; E McCulloch, Bundalong, (PSN), 206; ND McIntosh, Yackandandah, (PSN), 205.2; Avalands, Walla Walla, (PSN), 194.
Ewes - T and E Grazebrook, Goorambat, (PSN), 157.2; Keith Lee, Benalla, (PSN), 157.2; WA Hicks P/L, Lowesdale, (PSN), 158.
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - P and JA Manion, Geurie, (P&C), 340, 540, 1836.
Steers - SR Job, Dubbo, (RSD), 402.5, 594.2, 2391.66; SR Job, Dubbo, (RSD), 406.9, 594.2, 2417.94; SR Job, Dubbo, (RSD), 446.3, 580.2, 2589.14; SR Job, Dubbo, (RSD), 445.8, 580.2, 2586.24.
Heifers - P and JA Manion, Geurie, (P&C), 425, 560, 2380; EA and M Guild, Geurie, (P&C), 372.5, 541.2, 2015.97; SR Job, Dubbo, (RSD), 292.2, 536.2, 1566.9; TM and ES Ridge, Geurie, (P&C), 435, 536.2, 2332.47.
Cows - Glen Carter, Bodangora, (P&C), 520, 440, 2288; JT and JA Sanderson, Dubbo, (RSD), 600, 430.2, 2581.2.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - MG and DM Inder, Merriwa, (PMC), 231; AJ and NA O'Neill, Warren, (NUT), 210.
Lambs - O`Connor Family Settlement, Dubbo, (CLW), 285; Whillock P/C, Geurie, (CLW), 285.
Wethers - Jarba P/S, Narromine, (PTL), 175.
Ewes - Glenburn Holdings, Collie, (RSD), 136.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - DM and AJ Pieper, Euberta, (ROD), 229.7, 798.2, 1833.2.
Yearling steers - Lamorna Pastoral, Carabost, (RLA), 359.1, 636.2, 2284.36; DJ Ferguson, Adelong, (BLK), 360, 630.2, 2268.
Yearling heifers - Taralga Springs Beef, Taralga, (NUT), 380, 560, 2128; RA and JA Creasy, Mangoplah, (FRAN), 417.1, 557.2, 2324.11.
Steers - Peter Smith Contractors, Tumut, (ELD), 500, 564.2, 2821.
Heifers - Alabama P/C, Book Book, (WRL), 480, 536.2, 2576.
Cows - Frying Pan Creek Pastoral, Narrandera, (NUT), 788.3, 433.2, 3415.06; Gnoleda Murray Greys, Tumbarumba, (NUT), 694, 432.2, 2999.47.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - JF and KA Cross, Temora, (RLA), 266.2; Glenvale F/T, Ganmain, (RLA), 262.
Lamb - Tarandi P/L, Harefield, (RLA), 275; GH Harris and Sons, Coolac, (ELD), 269.2.
Wethers - BH Maclachlan P/L, Merriwagga, (ELD), 161.
Ewes - Millwood Grazing, Currawarna, (RLA), 165.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - Felton Agriculture, Condobolin, (FLA), 233.6, 740, 1728.64; GA and JP Radford, Albert, (FLA), 215, 620, 1333; AA and TA Jarrott, Bribbaree, (ALH), 400, 577.2, 2308.8; Brian Norris, Condobolin, (ALH), 455, 577.2, 2626.26; Alfred Smeaton, Parkes, (FLA), 355, 576, 2044.8.
Heifers - Felton Agriculture, Condobolin, (FLA), 220.8, 726, 1603.25; AA and TA Jarrott, Bribbaree, (ALH), 416.7, 577.2, 2405; Leanne Smith, Forbes, (VCR), 375, 576.2, 2160.75; GA and JP Radford, Albert, (FLA), 361.3, 567.2, 2049.01.
Cows - Frampton Feedlot, Tullibigeal, (FLA), 900, 420, 3780; TE, J and NT Ireland, Tullibigeal, (KMW), 818.3, 420, 3437.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Horne and Co, Leadville, (FLA), 276; NW and JM Porter, Tullamore, (FLA), 244; Hatwell F/T, Lake Cargelligo, (KMW), 240.2.
Lambs - ID Williamson, Peak Hill, (FLA), 282; Terry Green, Trundle, (KMW), 280.
Wethers - J G Murray, Walgett, (FLA), 175.
Ewes - Idiens P/S, Gooloogong, (FLA), 172.2.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.