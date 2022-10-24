Both the champion and reserve came from the heifer aged 16-20 months class with the other purebred class winners including; Berdihold Silhouette, a Limousin from Berdihold stud, Lochinvar, which won the 8-12 months class, and Mala-Daki Hazel S35, a Simmental heifer from Ellerslie Cattle Co, Singleton, which won the 12-16 months class.