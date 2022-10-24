TWO Shorthorn heifers from the Calrossy Anglican School have been sashed champion and reserve of the led purebred heifer section at the 2022 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.
The Tamworth-based school - which operates Kamilaroi Shorthorn stud - exhibited 16-month-old heifer Kamilaroi Tori S05 which caught the eye of judge Aimee Bolton of JBS Foods Australia and Bolton Girls Red Angus.
Sired by Spry's Primrose Buddy J17 and out of Kamilaroi Tori, judge Miss Bolton said she was an industry relevant heifer.
"She has capacity, structural correctness, overall appeal, and she is a relevant heifer," she said.
Reserve champion purebred heifer went to Kamilaroi Lara S01, a 19-month-old daughter of Kamilaroi Talisman and Kamilaroi Hana.
Both the champion and reserve came from the heifer aged 16-20 months class with the other purebred class winners including; Berdihold Silhouette, a Limousin from Berdihold stud, Lochinvar, which won the 8-12 months class, and Mala-Daki Hazel S35, a Simmental heifer from Ellerslie Cattle Co, Singleton, which won the 12-16 months class.
The led commercial heifer champion ribbon was presented to 'Mini' exhibited by A, F and S Williams and MYAG, Mudgee. She was an 18-month-old Speckle Park/Angus heifer.
Reserve champion commercial heifer went to Hunter River High School with their exhibit 'Rosy' a 12-month-old Angus cross heifer.
