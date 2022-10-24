The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza 2022: Calrossy Anglican School Shorthorn heifers win

HP
By Hannah Powe
October 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO Shorthorn heifers from the Calrossy Anglican School have been sashed champion and reserve of the led purebred heifer section at the 2022 Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.