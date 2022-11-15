Among the heifers, S0070 was in the top 10pc for marble score, marble fineness, SRI, FTI, and F1TI, and the top 30pc for gestation length and carcase weight, S0085 was in the top 10pc for milk, marble score, marble fineness, SRI, FTI, and F1TI, and the top 30pc for birth weight and S0116 was in the top 10pc for gestation length, marble score, SRI, FTI, and F1TI, and the top 30pc for 200 day weight, carcase weight, marble fineness, and rib fat.