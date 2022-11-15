The Land
GDL Premium Wagyu sale grosses two million

November 15 2022 - 8:00pm
Top priced female: $39,000 3D Genetics N0276, offered by Genus Pastoral Company, Cracow, Qld, and purchased by Garth Christianson, Taroom, Qld. Photo: Supplied

VENDORS from every Eastern state offered lots in the GDL Premium Wagyu sale hosted online via AuctionsPlus on Thursday last week with the sale grossing just over $2,000,000.

